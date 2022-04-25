Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra MP-MLA couple go to HC for cancellation of FIRs
Maharashtra lawmaker Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Monday moved Bombay high court seeking cancellation of FIR against them. The matter will be heard at 2.30 pm.
Navneet Rana and her husband were arrested on Saturday over their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. On Sunday, a Mumbai court remanded the couple to 14-day judicial custody.
Navneet Rana, the MP from Amravati was taken to the Byculla jail while her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA from Badnera in Amravati, was first taken to Arthur Road jail but was later shifted to Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail.
The Rana were booked under Sections 153A((promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Police Act. Later, the Mumbai Police also added a sedition charge against the lawmaker-couple.
The police had also registered another FIR against Ranas for allegedly obstructing police from performing their duty and resisting arrest at their residence in suburban Khar, a police official had said.
On Saturday, Navneet Rana and her husband decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The move triggered protests by the Shiv Sena workers outside the couple's residence in Mumbai's Khar. Later, Ravi Rana announced that the plan was cancelled due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.
Later in the evening, the husband-wife lawmaker duo was arrested. The Bharatiya Janata Party has lent its support to the Ranas, attacking the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
“I am surprised. A Lok Sabha MP and an MLA who are also husband and wife, are in their house. They want to go to Matoshree (Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence). If only Section 144 is imposed in and around the Chief Minister's house, the police can stop them. On top of that, they didn't even come out of their house. Then as per which law did the police arrest them? It is illegal to arrest MP and MLA without any reason,” BJP MP Prakash Javadekar said.
