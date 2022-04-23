Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra lawmakers Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana arrested by cops
The Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra escalated after member of parliament Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by police. They will be produced in the Bandra Holiday court tomorrow.
Ravi Rana, who is an MLA, and his wife were arrested by the Mumbai Police over allegations of creating enmity between different groups after the couple was escorted out of the house in the maximum city's Khar area.
The Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), said an official of the Khar police station in western Mumbai.
The arrest comes after they cancelled their plan to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence ‘Matoshree’.
“Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to me and told me about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday. Therefore, in order to avoid any untoward incident a day before the programme today, we decided to withdraw our decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray,” Ravi Rana had said at a press conference earlier in the day.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, terming the entire handling of the matter as childish.
“The state government tries to hide its failures by terming the situations it can't handle as BJP-sponsored. If allowed, the Rana couple would have gone there (Matoshree), recited Hanuman Chalisa and returned without creating any news. I don't understand why so many people had gathered at several places as if they (Rana couple) were planning some attack. What kind of politics is this"? former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
-
Only 2 malaria cases in Navi Mumbai so far this year
With precautionary measures on the rise, only two cases of malaria have been detected in this year so far while there were six during the same period last year. According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, malaria is in the elimination phase. In 2021, a total of 19,741 samples of blood smears were collected, of which six were found to be positive from January to April.
-
Thane traffic police conduct special awareness drive for those breaking rules
With most motorists flouting the basic traffic rules by not wearing helmets or seatbelts and also by jumping signals, the Thane traffic police have undertaken a special awareness drive wherein those breaking rules are not only fined but also educated on the law and fines imposed to discourage them from repeating the acts. The traffic police registered 3,296 cases of signal jumping in January, 5,249 in February and 8817 in March.
-
Into the ‘labyrinth’ of the mind
The teenage years are probably the most beautiful years of one's life. One is getting wiser by the day, yet that child-like imagination hasn't got lost. Fired by that imagination and youthful energy, creative juices flow unfettered, finding utterance in music, sport, embroidery, in prose…and poetry. Labyrinth is the perfect example of such teenage creativity, by middle-school student, Dania Khan. Sample this: 'Her hands covered her brown eyes, Hiding the tint of disappointment in them'.
-
Day after, Nitish Kumar says don’t read political meaning in RJD Iftar
A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar attended opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's Iftar party that generated a lot of hype, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader on Saturday said his participation at the event should not be given any political colour.
-
Challenge is to act on basis of your own talent: Shantanu Bhamare
Software professional-turned-actor Shantanu Bhamare harboured his acting dreams for years before he took the plunge. He made his debut with forthcoming Red and featured in musical video sung by Bollywood singer Aman Trikha. Now, he is fully focused on taking his passion for acting forward. Things changed for him when he met a friend in the US. He next featured as male lead in Teri Aashiqui Main sung by Bollywood singer Aman Trikha.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics