Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple gets bail
mumbai news

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple gets bail

The court warned the couple against repeating their actions or else their bail will be cancelled while restraining them from making media statements about the case
Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. (ANI)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:22 PM IST
ByCharul Shah

MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana, days after they were on April 23 booked for promoting enmity and sedition.

The couple was booked for their insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.”

The court warned the couple against repeating their actions or else their bail will be cancelled. It also restrained them from making media statements about the case.

The couple’s lawyers Abad Ponda and advocate Rizwan Merchant contended their clients had no intention to spread hatred. They argued as citizens, they have the right to criticise the government as long as it does not incite violence. The lawyers said there was no chance of inciting violence by chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

In their affidavit, police said the acts by the couple to incite violence in the name of religion and to create a law-and-order situation were part of a larger conspiracy to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

RELATED STORIES

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said their arrest was justified and necessary as they attempted to show the law-and-order situation in the state was out of control of the government and as such the government was required to be dissolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Charul Shah

Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP