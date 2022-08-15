Har Ghar Tiranga: Citizens worry about the fate of tricolour after I-Day celebration

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) distributing more than 41 lakh national flags to people over the past two weeks as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, concerned Mumbaiites now worry about the fate of these flags, once the independence day celebration is over. Their biggest worry is that several flags will be disposed of without following the Flag Code of India by the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BMC reached out to housing societies, commercial and industrial establishments urging them to put the flags outside their houses, shops, and offices to mark the independence day celebration.

Senior officials said that they have supplied 41 lakh flags across its wards, and several defective ones were replaced during the supply process.

The Flag Code of India states that the tricolour should be distinctly placed with honour and a damaged flag shouldn’t be hoisted. The flag code also states that the damaged or weathered flag should be disposed of privately by maintaining the dignity of the flag.

Prabhat Lodha, a Mahim resident and civic activist, said that alongside supplying the flags, the BMC should have stated some guidelines for residents for disposing of the tricolour with dignity after August 15 is over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are already several flags that I have seen in public spaces that are already damaged and torn. The BMC should have given a leaflet along with these flags, mentioning the salient features of the flag codes. This clearly shows that after independence day is over, nobody will take care of the tricolour,” said Lodha.

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA), and resident of Andheri said that in the first place the administration should have announced adherence to the flag code across the city.

“There are many people who are unaware of the flag code. They don’t know that even disposing of a defective flag requires certain rules and there is protocol needed to be followed while hoisting the flag. Having said that, many preserve the flag also,” said Shah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also added that some NGOs and volunteers are attempting to collect the national flag after the independence day celebration.

A Bandra resident, Ronald D’souza, said that the BMC should have appointed local ward-level officials for collecting and disposing of the flags.

Meanwhile, by issuing a press statement, the BMC said that the flags could be kept at home by Mumbaiites as a token of the 75th year of Independence.

“The flag code has been tweaked for three days (between August 13-15) earlier in July by the government of India keeping in mind the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and we have appealed to people to preserve these flags as part of this year’s celebration. However, if we receive any complaint of tampering or damaging national flags after August 15, then action would be taken,” said a senior civic official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}