MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed a Mumbai-based YouTuber not to publish allegations, imputations or insinuations describing Habib Hospital in Dongri as a “kattalkhana” (slaughterhouse) or suggesting it was complicit in murder, while permitting him to continue reporting on underlying medical negligence in the hospital.

HC: Allowed to report negligence, not defame hospital

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Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a ₹1,000-crore defamation suit filed by Habib Esmail Hospital & Medical Trust against YouTuber Salim Shaikh, who had uploaded several videos and social media posts concerning a woman in whose abdomen a surgical gauze piece was allegedly found after a caesarean surgery.

According to the Trust, the woman underwent surgery at a private hospital in Dongri in May and was admitted to Habib Hospital on May 28 after developing complications.

The Trust said doctors proposed an emergency exploratory laparotomy after obtaining consent from the patient and her husband. However, the procedure was allegedly halted after the patient’s relatives asked doctors not to proceed.

The hospital further stated that a CT scan indicating the presence of a foreign object in the patient’s abdomen was not made available to its doctors until the following morning. After reviewing the report, doctors advised shifting the patient to a higher medical centre. She was subsequently transferred to Saifee Hospital, where a gauze piece was allegedly removed.

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{{^usCountry}} The Trust maintained that no surgical procedure was performed on the patient at Habib Hospital and that the alleged negligence occurred at the earlier private hospital. It added that the CT scan was conducted at Saboo Siddique Hospital and that the treating doctors were independent professionals responsible for their own clinical decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Trust maintained that no surgical procedure was performed on the patient at Habib Hospital and that the alleged negligence occurred at the earlier private hospital. It added that the CT scan was conducted at Saboo Siddique Hospital and that the treating doctors were independent professionals responsible for their own clinical decisions. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the suit, the dispute escalated after Shaikh uploaded videos on May 30 allegedly “projecting the hospital as complicit in or responsible for the alleged medical negligence and an alleged cover-up”.

The Trust also alleged that Shaikh had, over the years, approached its trustees seeking financial favours. After these requests were declined, it claimed, he launched a campaign driven by “malafide intent and vendetta”.

During the hearing, advocates Akshay Pai and Siddhi Bhosale, appearing for the Trust, submitted extracts from the videos that they argued were defamatory.

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After reviewing the material, the court found portions of the content to be “per se defamatory”. Shaikh informed the court that he would edit the videos and remove the objectionable portions.

The court clarified that Shaikh would not be restrained from reporting on the incident. However, it directed that allegations or insinuations attributing blame to the Trust, including references calling the hospital a “kattalkhana” or suggesting it was complicit in murder, should not be repeated while the suit remains pending.