MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed both sides contesting the high-stakes elections to the Asiatic Society of Mumbai to provide a fresh timeline for the election process, including finalisation of the voters’ list and nominations. The court issued this direction after both sides agreed to a fresh process for elections to the managing committee.

HC asks for fresh timeline for Asiatic Society polls. (Shutterstock)

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A single judge bench of Justice Farhan Dubhash posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The elections, scheduled for March 14, were paused a day earlier via an order issued by the charity commissioner. The order directed the appointment of a committee to prepare a fresh voters’ list as well as oversee the society’s day-to-day affairs. It said a new election schedule would be announced only after the list of eligible voters was finalised.

However, the move was challenged in the high court by senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, a presidential candidate for the elections, along with others. While hearing the matter on April 11, Justice Farhan Dubash had noted that the charity commissioner’s order was passed without issuing prior notice, and stayed its operation.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioners claimed that the charity commissioner had given neither the members nor the institution an opportunity to be heard before passing the order, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioners claimed that the charity commissioner had given neither the members nor the institution an opportunity to be heard before passing the order, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During Thursday’s hearing, the court said, “If the matter is sent back to the charity commissioner again, his order will take another two months, followed by a challenge in the HC.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Thursday’s hearing, the court said, “If the matter is sent back to the charity commissioner again, his order will take another two months, followed by a challenge in the HC.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bench said there were two ways to deal with the issue – a practical way and a legal approach. “If the parties choose the latter, something desirable for both can be worked out,” said Justice Dubash, while posting the matter for hearing on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench said there were two ways to deal with the issue – a practical way and a legal approach. “If the parties choose the latter, something desirable for both can be worked out,” said Justice Dubash, while posting the matter for hearing on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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