MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the evidence it relied upon to establish that former police officer Sachin Waze had parked the explosive-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in February 2021.

Sachin Waze was arrested by the NIA in March 2021. (PTI)

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“Where is the material to show that it’s actually Waze who parked the vehicle? How did you connect the dots?” a division bench of justice Girish Kulkarni and justice Dr Neela Gokhale asked the federal agency. The bench made the remarks while hearing the NIA’s appeal against the trial court’s order granting Waze bail.

The case arises from three interconnected first information reports (FIRs) registered in Mumbai in February-March 2021. The first case was registered on February 18, 2021, based on Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran’s complaint about his Mahindra Scorpio SUV being stolen from Vikhroli.

On February 25, the vehicle was found parked outside Antilia with 20 gelatine sticks and a letter threatening the Ambani family, which triggered the second FIR. The third FIR pertained to the subsequent alleged murder of Hiran, whose body was found dumped in a creek near Mumbra on March 5, 2021.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the NIA, Waze himself had parked the SUV outside Antilia and given a contract to Pradip Sharma, his former encounter squad colleague, to kill Hiran, after the businessman refused to take the blame for planting the vehicle. Sharma allegedly arranged for four contract killers, while another police officer, inspector Sunil Mane, fetched Hiran from his house and handed him over to the contract killers, the agency claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the NIA, Waze himself had parked the SUV outside Antilia and given a contract to Pradip Sharma, his former encounter squad colleague, to kill Hiran, after the businessman refused to take the blame for planting the vehicle. Sharma allegedly arranged for four contract killers, while another police officer, inspector Sunil Mane, fetched Hiran from his house and handed him over to the contract killers, the agency claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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Waze was arrested by the NIA in March 2021. Over five years later, on September 29, a special NIA court granted Waze bail, noting that the agency failed to justify anti-terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, just a day later, the high court stayed the bail order following an urgent appeal by the NIA.

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During the appeal hearing on Wednesday, additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, submitted that the SUV was in Waze’s possession as Hiran, who knew the former police officer well, had lent him the vehicle in November 2020. He further claimed that Waze intended to create terror not only in the minds of the Ambani family but also among the general public.

“He was suspended earlier. He wanted to create terror for two reasons—extort ransom money and subsequently resolve the situation to emerge as a ‘super cop’ within the agency,” Singh told the court. The court will continue hearing the matter on Thursday.

While granting bail to Waze last month, the special NIA court had observed that the prosecution had failed to establish in whose mind Waze wanted to create terror.

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“There was absolutely nothing on record even to infer that the Ambanis or any one of them is/was, are/were ever terrorised in any manner. Rather, the facts appear otherwise. Day-to-day business of the Ambanis does not appear to have been disturbed even for a minute,” the court had said.