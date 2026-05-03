...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC calls GST on MU affiliation fees ‘absurd’, scraps 33.8 crore demand

A division bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe set aside the orders of the Additional Commissioner of Central Tax, which had imposed ₹16.90 crore GST along with an equal penalty

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

MUMBAI: In a major relief to the University of Mumbai, the Bombay High Court has struck down a 33.80 crore Goods and Service Tax (GST) demand on affiliation fees, calling the move “gross absurdity” and ruling that a university’s statutory functions cannot be treated as “business.”. The court quashed the tax orders which were issued in January 2025, including penalties.

HC calls GST on MU affiliation fees ‘absurd’, scraps 33.8 crore demand

A division bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe set aside the orders of the Additional Commissioner of Central Tax, which had imposed 16.90 crore GST along with an equal penalty.

The court said universities operate under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 meant to regulate and strengthen higher education, and not to carry out commercial activities. Treating such functions as business “would amount to doing violence to the purpose and intention of the legislation,” the bench observed and allowed the petition filed by MU.

The university had argued that affiliation fees are part of its statutory role and not a commercial service, stressing that there is no profit motive in educational functions. It also said such fees cannot be treated as “consideration” for supply of services under GST law.

 
university of mumbai
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / HC calls GST on MU affiliation fees ‘absurd’, scraps 33.8 crore demand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.