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HC denies bail to UP bizman arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

Siddique, 66, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, in Bandra East. The attack took place around 9.30 pm as he stepped out of his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office after meeting party workers ahead of the Assembly elections. Three bullets struck him, while two hit his vehicle and one injured a passerby

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a businessman from Uttar Pradesh arrested in 2014 for his alleged role in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ziauddin Abdul Rahim, also known as Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique was shot dead in October 2024. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

A single-judge bench of justice R.M. Joshi rejected the plea of Akhilendra Pratap Singh, who was arrested in November 2014, observing that the seriousness of the charges did not warrant relief at this stage.

Siddique, 66, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, in Bandra East. The attack took place around 9.30 pm as he stepped out of his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office after meeting party workers ahead of the Assembly elections. Three bullets struck him, while two hit his vehicle and one injured a passerby.

Police later identified the shooters as Gurmel Baljit Singh and Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly linked to the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi and and his brother Anmol Bishnoi. So far, 26 accused have been arrested in the case, while three remain absconding.

However, the court declined to grant relief, noting the serious nature of the allegations and the stage of the investigation.

 
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