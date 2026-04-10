...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC expresses concern over traffic rule violations

“...it is high time that the people of this country inculcate within themselves the civic sense which we all have to follow without anyone compelling us to follow,” Justice Jitendra Jain said in his order

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that both motorists and pedestrians in India need to emulate developed countries in following traffic rules.

HC expresses concern over traffic rule violations

“...it is high time that the people of this country inculcate within themselves the civic sense which we all have to follow without anyone compelling us to follow,” Justice Jitendra Jain said in his order.

The single judge bench observed that when Indians travel abroad, they follow the rules and regulations of the foreign country while crossing the roads or driving. “I do not see any reason why we should not follow the rules and regulations of our country…There cannot be any justification for not following the same,” Justice Jain said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Thane residents Vasanti and Kirti Joshi, heirs of Satish Joshi, who met with an accident while crossing the road near Aradhana Talkies in Naupada on November 9, 2012. Satish, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was partially paralytic, was knocked down by a Thane Municipal Transport Corporation (TMTC) bus at around 6:50pm, and he passed away on March 16, 2013.

Justice Jain expressed concern over the general tendency of people to flout traffic rules. He wrote in his order, “I bring an end to this matter with the hope that progress is made by the citizens of this country on this issue by inculcating within themselves the civic sense of following rules and regulations while driving and crossing the road, by observing that rights and duties are two sides of same coin; exercise of one must not lead to the neglect of other.”

 
mumbai compensation mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / HC expresses concern over traffic rule violations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.