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HC orders 50,000 for unnecessary handcuffing of lawyer, ex-serviceman

The court ordered the compensation to be paid within eight weeks to advocate Yogeshwar Kawade and former serviceman Avinash Date, observing that the duo was subjected to an “unwarranted humiliation and indignity which cannot be done to any citizen of India” and hence they were entitled to compensation

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the state government to pay 50,000 each in compensation to a lawyer and an ex-serviceman who were handcuffed by police, observing that the act amounted to unwarranted humiliation and a violation of their dignity.

Bombay High Court (HT Photo)

A division bench of justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nivedita Mehta held that law enforcement authorities must uphold not only legal procedure but also the rights and dignity of individuals. “Those entrusted with administering the law owe a duty not just to the accused or the victim, but to the state and society at large,” the court said, adding that such incidents erode public confidence in the criminal justice system.

The court ordered the compensation to be paid within eight weeks to advocate Yogeshwar Kawade and former serviceman Avinash Date, observing that the duo was subjected to an “unwarranted humiliation and indignity which cannot be done to any citizen of India” and hence they were entitled to compensation.

According to their petition, the two had visited the Talegaon Police Station in Amravati district in August 2010 to file a complaint against a man who allegedly damaged Date’s car. The man, however, lodged a cross-complaint claiming that the two manhandled and threatened him.

 
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