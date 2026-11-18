MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside the sanction granted by the board of directors of the ICICI Bank to prosecute its former chief executive officer and managing director, Chanda Kochhar, for alleged irregularities in loan facilities extended to the Videocon Group. The reprieve for Chanda Kochhar comes nine years after a whistle blower claimed that the ICICI Bank, when she led it, had sanctioned a credit facility of about ₹3,250 crore to various Videocon Group entities in lieu of certain favours. (Hindustan Times)

A single-judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav held that the sanction, granted on May 5, 2023, was illegal, observing that the bank’s board of directors was not competent to grant the sanction to prosecute Kochhar. “Since sanction in the present case is granted by an incompetent authority, such sanction ipso facto becomes illegal and a nullity,” the court said.

The judge also struck down a subsequent order passed by a special CBI court taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case, bringing the criminal proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former banker to a close.

This reprieve for Kochhar--once among India’s star bankers--comes nine years after a whistle blower claimed that the ICICI Bank, when she led it, had sanctioned a credit facility of about ₹3,250 crore to various Videocon entities in lieu of certain favours. It was alleged that on September 7, 2009, a rupee term loan of ₹300 crore was disbursed to M/s Videocon International Electronics Ltd by ICICI, and on the very next day, Videocon owner Venugopal Dhoot transferred an amount of ₹ 64 crore to one of his subsidiary companies, M/s NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd, which was then managed by Kochhar’s husband, Deepak Kochhar. Subsequently, Dhoot also transferred control of two companies formed by him, M/s Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) and M/s Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL), to Deepak Kochhar.

The CBI filed an FIR on January 22, 2019, making the case that between June 2009 and October 2011, ICICI Bank had sanctioned six high-value loans worth ₹ 1,875 crore to Videocon Group companies which turned into non-performing assets resulting in loss of ₹1,730 crore to the private bank. Based on the CBI’s FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31, 2019, launched a money laundering probe into the case.

On May 5, 2023, the ICICI board of directors gave their sanction to the CBI to prosecute Kochhar, which she challenged in court. She contended that the board was not the competent authority to grant such a sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention Corruption Act. Her counsel, senior advocate Abad Ponda, submitted that under Section 36AA of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is competent to remove a chairman, director or chief executive officer of a bank, and therefore it’s only the central bank which is the competent authority to grant sanction to prosecute in such matters.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh opposed the petition on behalf of the CBI, pointing out that under the Companies Act, 2013, the memorandum and articles of association of the bank vests the power with the board to remove its MD and CEO. Singh added that RBI is a regulatory authority that can exercise the power of removal in only in three specified contingencies. The RBI’s power to remove the MD or CEO of a bank is in addition to the powers conferred on boards under the Companies Act, 2013, he argued. However, the high court refused to accept Singh’s argument, stating that Section 5-A(a) of the BR Act specifically states that the enactment will have an overriding effect on boards.

“Section 5-A(a) categorically states that the provisions of the BR Act shall (emphasis supplied) have effect notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in the memorandum or articles of a banking company...or in any resolution passed by the banking company in general meeting or by its Board of Directors (emphasis supplied),” the court said. In his order, justice Milind Jadhav also took into consideration the bank’s stand that there was no financial loss caused to it due to the alleged irregularities committed by Kochhar, and therefore rued that “indictment of the petitioner cannot be sustained.”