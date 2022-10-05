HC refuses to hear petition challenging animal sacrifice at Saptashringi temple

Mumbai The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent hearing of a petition filed by Jiv Maitri Trust seeking restriction on sacrificing animals at the Saptashrungi temple in Nashik district on the occasion of Dussehra.

The petitioner sought restraint on sacrificing animals on the premises of other temples as well where such rituals are observed, on the grounds that it was harmful for the environment.

The HC however said that it was unwilling to take up the matter in the last minute since arrangements were already made and a large number of devotees were expected to visit the temples and observe the rituals. The court asked the Trust to come well in advance next year.

The division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice Nitin Borkar was informed by the advocate for the Trust that the petition challenged a statement made by the government on September 29, 2022, permitting animal sacrifice at certain temples on the occasion of Dussehra.

The advocate also said that since the government order based on the statement was available only on October 2, 2022, the petition was being filed on Tuesday, and hence the bench should accommodate it and grant an urgent hearing on the issue.

“Why should we take it on production? Dussehra has been celebrated for long. It is not a festival of one or two states. It is not as if the celebration is only happening year, or in one temple,” remarked the bench after hearing the request of the Trust.

The advocate for the Trust also stressed on environmental concerns that arise out of animals being sacrificed in the open, and that the HC should not only restrain the same but also direct animals brought for sacrifice to be rounded up and sent to shelter homes.

“This does not happen only in this one temple. It happens in other temples too. So please reserve all your efforts for next year. This is not the way. We are sorry. We are not inclined to hear the petition,” remarked the bench.

Jiv Maitri Trust has been at the forefront of restricting sacrifices of animals for religious purposes in the past as well. Its petitions related to sacrifices on the occasion of Bakri Eid resulted in the HC directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to streamline facilities for slaughtering of animals in recognised abattoirs only. The HC had also restricted slaughtering in the open and in private places as well, as the waste was not disposed of properly.

