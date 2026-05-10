MUMBAI: Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized foreign currency worth over ₹93 lakh and recovered suspected hydroponic weed valued at nearly ₹20 crore in three separate cases between May 7 and 8.

Weed valued at ₹ 20cr seized at Mum airport

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According to the Mumbai Customs Zone-III Airport Commissionerate, in the first case, officials seized USD 100,000 (approximately ₹93 lakh) from a passenger travelling from Jamnagar to Dubai via Mumbai on an IndiGo flight.

The passenger had arrived in Mumbai from Jamnagar and was scheduled to depart for Dubai when Customs officials intercepted him and recovered the undeclared foreign currency. The cash was allegedly being smuggled out of the country in violation of foreign exchange regulations.

Officials seized the currency and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Customs Act and foreign exchange laws. Further investigation into the source of the cash is underway.

In another operation, Customs officials recovered 17.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed from a passenger who arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight. The contraband is estimated to be worth around ₹17.91 crore in the illicit market.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate case, acting on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officials seized 1.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹1.9 crore from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok on an Air India flight, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate case, acting on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officials seized 1.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹1.9 crore from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok on an Air India flight, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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