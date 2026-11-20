MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to constitute a Tree Authority within three weeks, pulling up the civic body for functioning without the statutory panel despite the election of its new general body in January this year. The court also restrained the civic body from granting permission to fell more than 25 trees at a time until the panel is constituted. HC restricts Thane tree felling, gives TMC 3 weeks to form Tree Authority. (Praful Gangurde/HT) more

A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order on a petition filed by environmental activist Rohit Joshi, who sought directions to the civic body to constitute the Tree Authority as mandated under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Reservation of Tree Act, 1975.

The petition also questioned the permission granted for felling 520 trees and transplanting 2,693 trees affected by the proposed Rayladevi Lake-to-Balkum Integral Ring Metro alignment. Joshi contended that the permissions were granted without the mandatory consideration of the Tree Authority, making them “arbitrary” and raising concerns over their environmental impact.

Appearing in person, Joshi told the court that TMC elections were held in January 2026 and the newly elected councillors took oath on January 16. However, the municipal commissioner had failed to take steps to establish the Tree Authority.

He further alleged that the civic administration had assumed the authority’s powers and granted tree-felling permissions despite the statutory requirement. Section 8(6) of the Act empowers the municipal commissioner to decide proposals involving the felling of fewer than 25 trees.

The bench observed that the law clearly mandates the constitution of a Tree Authority, but the corporation had not taken any concrete step to constitute one.

“In light of the above, under the facts and circumstances, no further relaxation can be accorded to the Respondent-Corporation (TMC) to act in a manner which runs contrary to such statutory mandate under the said Act,” the court said.

It directed TMC to constitute the authority within three weeks and ordered its officers to comply with Section 8(6) in the interim.

The Integral Ring Metro project is designed to improve connectivity through integration with Thane railway station and the upcoming Mumbai Metro Lines 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan).