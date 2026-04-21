Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to complete elections to all pending Town Vending Committees (TVCs) within four months, stressing that delays cannot undermine the rollout of a uniform street vending policy across the state.

Bombay High Court (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

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A division bench of justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande was informed that a draft of the common vending scheme—mandated under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014—has already been prepared and will be finalised shortly.

The state submitted that the scheme would initially be implemented across 320 TVCs after incorporating suggestions and objections from urban local bodies. The remaining 140 committees, yet to be constituted, would be included at a later stage.

However, the bench questioned this phased approach, warning it could lead to complications if objections arise after partial implementation. “If 320 implement it and later others raise valid objections, what will you do? You are complicating the matter,” the court observed.

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{{^usCountry}} The directions came while hearing a 2021 petition filed by individual hawkers and the Maharashtra Hawkers Federation, which alleged that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had seized vendors’ goods without following due process under the Act. The petitioners sought safeguards, including proper documentation of seized items and timely return as mandated by law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions came while hearing a 2021 petition filed by individual hawkers and the Maharashtra Hawkers Federation, which alleged that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had seized vendors’ goods without following due process under the Act. The petitioners sought safeguards, including proper documentation of seized items and timely return as mandated by law. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the decade-long delay since the 2014 legislation, the court said the absence of duly constituted committees had stalled effective implementation. It directed the state to ensure that all pending TVCs are constituted through elections within four months, enabling uniform enforcement of the scheme across Maharashtra within six months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the decade-long delay since the 2014 legislation, the court said the absence of duly constituted committees had stalled effective implementation. It directed the state to ensure that all pending TVCs are constituted through elections within four months, enabling uniform enforcement of the scheme across Maharashtra within six months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Is it so problematic that for 10 years these committees have not been formed?” the bench remarked, adding that any further delay could render the policy ineffective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Is it so problematic that for 10 years these committees have not been formed?” the bench remarked, adding that any further delay could render the policy ineffective. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also recorded that the Urban Development Department had issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday, setting a six-month deadline for finalising the scheme. It directed authorities to place the draft policy before hawkers’ associations to invite suggestions and to instruct local bodies to facilitate committee formation.

Additionally, the bench expressed dissatisfaction over delays in setting up a grievance redressal committee, noting that it would reduce the burden on the state. “We have been asking the state for a timeline for the same but haven’t received any positive response. Today, the state orally said it will be done expeditiously. However, we are not satisfied”, the judges said and directed the UDD to file an affidavit before the court, disclosing the timeline for implementing and functioning of the committee.

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