HC summons Palghar SP after assault on doctors, hospital staff

MUMBAI: A day after the Supreme Court took note of the assault on doctors and staff at a private hospital in Palghar, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Palghar superintendent of police (SP) to appear before it, after being informed that the police had not taken any “serious steps” in investigating the incident.

A group of Shiv Sena functionaries allegedly assaulted and abused staff at the Relief Hospital in Palghar on September 5 following a dispute over the treatment and discharge of injured Govindas during Dahi Handi celebrations.

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A division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata issued the summons after being told about the incident while hearing a suo motu plea into a similar assault that occurred at a civic hospital in Dombivli in July, in which Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre is an accused.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, senior counsel Ashok Mundargi, appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, informed the bench about an incident at the Relief Hospital in Palghar on September 5, when a group of Shiv Sena functionaries allegedly assaulted and abused staff following a dispute over the treatment and discharge of injured Govindas during Dahi Handi celebrations.

At least 17 people were booked, including the Shiv Sena’s Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat, and deputy taluka chief Rohit Gavit, in connection with the incident. The Shiv Sena suspended the trio, along with four other functionaries, on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Mundargi said that “what was particularly disturbing was that the doctors were threatened with prosecution under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, insisting that the doctors only should face charges”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mundargi said that “what was particularly disturbing was that the doctors were threatened with prosecution under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, insisting that the doctors only should face charges”. {{/usCountry}}

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Appearing for the Indian Medical Association, advocate Sandeep Kamdar also informed the bench that the Supreme Court had also taken notice of the Palghar incident.

The apex court, while hearing Mhatre’s plea challenging his strict bail conditions on Monday, had said, “These people don’t deserve to roam on the streets. Things are going from bad to worse. There was another incident yesterday in Palghar. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors. A message should go, and it should be a deterrent for others in the society.”

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Kamdar told the high court that although a case was registered in the Palghar incident, the police had taken “no serious steps” in the investigation.

The court then questioned the prosecution about the steps taken by the police in the case. Additional public prosecutor Shreekant Gavand replied that he did not have instructions from the police regarding the case and sought time.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday and directed the Palghar SP to remain present before it along with the case papers.

The alleged assault followed a dispute over the discharge and hospital bill of five Govindas who were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations organised by Shiv Sena. Hospital staff alleged that the group abused doctors, threatened to vandalise the premises and entered the restricted intensive care unit. Gharat, the Shiv Sena’s Palghar city chief, was also reportedly caught on CCTV footage slapping a hospital receptionist.

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After the incident snowballed into a major controversy, Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde condemned the assault and announced on Monday that Gharat had been suspended. He also said that Gharat would be expelled from the party after following due procedure.

With inputs from PTI