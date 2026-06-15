Navi Mumbai: Two young men were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycles in Raigad district early on Sunday, while three members of a family were seriously injured in a separate accident on the Mumbai-Goa Highway a day earlier.

Head-on bike crash in Raigad kills two

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The crash occurred around 12.30am on the Chowk-Karjat Road near Borgaon. According to police, Sujit Ashok Borade, 26, was travelling towards Chowk when a motorcycle ridden by Siddharth Dhanaji Jadhav, 31, allegedly entered the wrong lane and collided head-on with his vehicle.

Both riders suffered severe injuries and were declared dead during treatment. Their motorcycles were extensively damaged in the crash.

Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Residents said both deceased were the only sons in their families. Borade’s family had recently been hit by another setback after his father reportedly suffered a paralytic stroke two weeks ago.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, three members of a family were seriously injured after their motorcycle allegedly skidded over potholes on the Kolad-Indapur stretch of the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

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{{^usCountry}} Police identified the injured as Santosh Soni, Urmila Soni and their five-year-old grandson, Rudraksh Soni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the injured as Santosh Soni, Urmila Soni and their five-year-old grandson, Rudraksh Soni. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said the motorcycle lost control after hitting a damaged patch of road and crashed. All three sustained serious injuries. Urmila remains critical and has been shifted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment, police said.