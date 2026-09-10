MUMBAI: The state health department has ordered the suspension of senior health department officials found prima facie responsible for supervisory lapses in the fire that claimed the lives of three newborn babies in a government hospital at Amravati on August 24.

Health officials to be suspended over Amravati newborns’ deaths

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Suspension proceedings have been initiated after a high-level inquiry into the blaze submitted its report to the state government last week. The blaze was triggered by a ventilator that caught fire in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the District Women’s Hospital. While three newborns died, 36 infants were shifted to other hospitals.

The inquiry was conducted by a panel of 11 persons headed by health commissioner Sanjay Katkar. According to the committee’s report, serious lapses were detected, including failure to carry out periodic maintenance and repairs of ventilators, non-functional fire alarm and sprinkler systems, the fire pump house being locked, and deficiencies in the maintenance and technical inspection of equipment.

Apart from suspension, disciplinary proceedings will also be initiated against the officers and employees. Administrative action has also been ordered against contractual employees, while action has been ordered against officials of the Public Works Department also found responsible for the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The state health department has ordered suspension of Sushikumar Wakchoure, deputy director of health services, Akola Circle; Dr Vinod Pawar, medical superintendent, District Women’s Hospital; additional district surgeon, Amravati; administrative officer; and the electrician of the District Women’s Hospital. Based on the inquiry committee’s report, AOV International has been blacklisted while investigations are underway into the possible role of a second company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state health department has ordered suspension of Sushikumar Wakchoure, deputy director of health services, Akola Circle; Dr Vinod Pawar, medical superintendent, District Women’s Hospital; additional district surgeon, Amravati; administrative officer; and the electrician of the District Women’s Hospital. Based on the inquiry committee’s report, AOV International has been blacklisted while investigations are underway into the possible role of a second company. {{/usCountry}}

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The government has decided to strengthen safety measures in government hospitals across the state. These include the installation of CCTV systems in neonatal care and intensive care units and mandatory fire-safety mock drills in all hospitals. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) concerning fire safety, electrical safety and maintenance of medical equipment must be strictly observed.

Sources said principal secretary, state public health department, Nipun Vinayak, has asked health commissioner Sanjay Katkar to hold regular meetings with the public works, electrical, fire services, bio-medical and maintenance and repair departments to review hospital safety.

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The health department has also instructed senior officials at the district level to complete electrical and fire-safety audits at all hospitals within their respective jurisdictions within three months.