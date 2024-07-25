Heavy rains stall the pace of BEST Bachao movement

Mumbai: The monsoon seems to have dampened the spirit of the BEST Bachao movement as the campaign is moving at a snail’s speed. Almost a week after the first core meeting was held, the citizens will start their first campaign starting next week. HT Image

The members will stand outside railway stations, bus stops, and colleges with QR-coded placards to draw people’s attention to the campaign. On July 16, unions had launched BEST Bachao movement in an effort to pressure the BMC and the state government to revive the ‘ailing’ public utility. The campaign has been initiated as a sign of protest to highlight the issue of depleting BEST-owned buses in the fleet. “The rains have stalled the pace for now. Anyone who wants to provide their views on ways to regain the glory of the undertaking can do so by filling out the Google form,” said a member of the BEST Bachao campaign.

The Google form states that Mumbai’s ‘BEST’ bus service comes under the BMC. It is the right of Mumbaiites to have access to good public transport service at an affordable cost, and it is the duty of the civic body to provide that service. To achieve this, the BEST undertaking must have 3,337 self-owned buses. Currently, the BEST undertaking has only 1,085 (33%) self-owned buses.

The campaign ‘BEST Bachao’ is being implemented to ensure that Mumbaiites continue to receive the ‘BEST’ transport service. “If the BMC does not immediately fund the BEST to buy new buses, the ‘BEST’ public transport service, known as the lifeline of Mumbai, will shut down after December 2025,” said Shashank Rao, convener, BEST Bachao.

On July 18, the first public meeting for BEST Bachao saw core members along with residents discuss steps that can be taken to save the undertaking. These members are from various NGOs, student unions, and retail shop owners who will be promoting this campaign across Mumbai.

“We do not need any political support. We want this initiative to be purely a people’s movement that would sustain for another 3-4 months. There will be placards with QR codes that will highlight the various issues plaguing the BEST,” said another member, BEST Bachao.

The QR-coded placards will talk about the issues faced by BEST in three languages which the common public can browse. There will also be a suggestion form on which the citizens can raise their views on what needs to be done by the government to save it.

As part of the campaign, they are seeking Mumbaikars to come forth and support the movement. By November next year, there will be around 250 buses owned by the undertaking, claimed the BEST Bachao committee. Currently, BEST has a fleet of 3,153 buses that cater to 30-32 lakh passengers every day.