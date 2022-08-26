‘Here to stay for a long time’: Eknath Shinde responds to Sena barb

THANE: A war of words was witnessed between two Shiv Sena factions in Thane city at separate events to mark the death anniversary of Sena leader Anand Dighe at his memorial, Shaktisthal, on Friday.

At one event, Thane member of Parliament Rajan Vichare said the people of Thane will show who the real political heir of Dighe is at the next elections, prompting chief minister Eknath Shinde to counter him.

Vichare, who went to pay respect early in the morning, remarked, “Thane city had developed under the leadership of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. People are aware of this. The Eknath Shinde faction can claim they are taking the legacy of Balasaheb and Dighe ahead, however, it will soon be crystal clear who is the real heir of Dighe in the elections. Merely installing his photo is not enough.”

Shinde appeared to respond to the swipe later, saying people have not been able to come to terms with the fact that “we went ahead and formed a government”.

“Some people still claim that this government is unstable and it will not stay. They are unable to digest that we have moved ahead and taken historic decisions in two months. They do not believe that I will be able to balance the huge responsibility. However, this is a people’s government and it is here to stay for a long time. We will continue to serve people with the blessings of Balasaheb and Dighe.”

He said that Dighe might not be among us but his presence is still felt. “He took forward Balasaheb’s Hindutva and thus the people loved him. We fought a tough battle and won. It was Dighe’s dream to give a chief minister from Thane which is now fulfilled. Our agenda is simple, to give justice to the common man, there is no other agenda of this government.”

