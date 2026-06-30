MUMBAI: A roadblock over tenders has forced the state skill development department to delay the introduction of new-age certificate courses to be conducted by the state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Cancelling the tender for prefabricated infrastructure means prefab classrooms and workshops cannot be assembled, delaying the launch of several short- and medium-term certificate courses aimed at providing industry-relevant skills.

Hiccup over prefab classrooms delays new skill development courses

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In 2025, the state skill development department announced more than 600 new-age certificate courses in ITIs across the state. These covered electric vehicles mechanics, additive manufacturing, drone technician, AI assistant, solar technician, IoT technician, among others. The courses would impart practical skills in emerging fields.

To run these courses, the department planned to build prefabricated classrooms and workshops in select ITIs, where additional infrastructure was needed. The prefabricated model was selected because it was a low-cost and quick solution to create classrooms and training facilities.

According to sources, the directorate of skill development issued the first tender notice for these prefab structures on July 29, 2025. After repeated attempts, the tender was floated for the third time in January 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Sources said six companies participated in the bidding, and after technical evaluation, two bidders were approved by the technical committee. However, the directorate cancelled the tender process as one of the bidders submitted crucial documents after the deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources said six companies participated in the bidding, and after technical evaluation, two bidders were approved by the technical committee. However, the directorate cancelled the tender process as one of the bidders submitted crucial documents after the deadline. {{/usCountry}}

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Director of skill development, Satish Suryavanshi, denied irregularities in the tender process, saying it was conducted through an online system according to the prescribed rules. He said the tender was cancelled because only one eligible bidder remained after the second company was disqualified. A fresh tender would be floated, he said, adding that the department has identified 135 it is, where the courses can begin using the existing infrastructure.