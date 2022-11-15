HL: State directs civic bodies to use QR codes to identify illegal hoardings

Mumbai: Maharashtra urban development department has issued an order directing all the urban local bodies, including Mumbai civic body to come out with a QR code-based system that will help in identifying illegal hoardings, banners, posters and flexes put up in the cities so that action can be taken accordingly.

The QR code will be imprinted on all the authorised hoardings, flexes, banners and posters and will help in identifying the illegal ones.

Through the QR code system, the concerned authorities can check all the related information such as the name of the applicant, permission number, area and the duration for which permission was granted to put up hoarding, flexes, banners and posters, said the officials from the urban development department.

The department has also directed the urban civic bodies to set up a mechanism through which the local police will get information about daily permissions provided by the civic bodies for putting up such hoardings, banners, posters and flexes. It has further directed them to identify dedicated spots where authorised hoardings, banners, posters and flexes can be put up after seeking due permissions, the officials said.

An order to this effect was issued on Monday.

“All the civic bodies should come up with QR Code based system with the help of which information such as the name of the applicant, permission number, area and duration for hoarding, flexes, banners or posters can be made available to the concerned authorities,” states the order issued by the urban development department.

“The urban local bodies should come out with a software or integrated web-based portal through which police can get information about the daily permissions issued by the respective civic bodies for installing the hoardings, flexes, banners and posters,” reads the order.

“All the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats should identify the dedicated spots where hoardings, flexes, banners and posters can be erected. They should also prepare a plan for giving wide publicity about such spots for public awareness. The information about the spots identified for putting up authorised hoardings, flexes, banners and posters shall be shared with the directorate of municipal administration and Bombay High Court and the state government within two weeks,” it adds further.

Illegal hoardings have become a menace for all the cities in the state.

The Bombay High Court on October 13 while hearing public interest litigation on illegal hoardings had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take action against illegal hoardings in the city. The high court also asked the BMC to consider the suggestions made by the state nodal committee to have dedicated spots in the city for putting up hoardings, maintaining and updating the database of permissions granted, embossing QR codes on hoardings for easy verification of permissions and requisitioning special vehicles to remove hoardings.

