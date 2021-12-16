Housing societies of Kharghar, Taloja, Kamothe need not pay for water tankers, assures CIDCO in writing

After several agitations by the residents of Kharghar, Taloja and Kamothe over water scarcity, the CIDCO has now given in writing that the societies would not have to pay any money to the tankers provided by it.

“We had been protesting against the water scarcity for many months. Last time, our delegation was adamant that we needed a letter in writing by CIDCO and not just verbal assurance. Finally, CIDCO has given us the letter,” Mangesh Adhav from Kamothe Colony Forum said.

He added that every time the societies faced water issues, water tankers were called for and the society used to make the payment to the tankers. “We have spread the word about free tankers among all WhatsApp groups, educating people that no one should pay for the tankers,” Adhav said.

Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA) and Kharghar Forum were also part of the protests and have received similar letters. As per the CIDCO rule, 650 litres of water have to be supplied per flat per day.

“Kharghar needs around 75MLD water every day while what they receive is around 65MLD. There is a shortage of 10MLD by the CIDCO. Hence, when we inform them about shortage on any particular day, the officers from the water department would come and check the water supply reading for three consecutive days. If the reading shows that there was less water supplied, then CIDCO would provide the difference water through water tankers free of cost. The shortage has to be established and only then we would get the water free,” said Mangesh Ranawade from KTCWA, adding, “Although this won’t be changing the scarcity issue of the city, it is a good initiative by the CIDCO officials and an achievement for the societies. Each water tanker is of 10,000 litre capacity.”

KTCWA also plans to start a help desk for their area to address the water scarcity issue and then forward the same ahead to CIDCO.

Meanwhile, Kamothe residents have also been promised a water tank at Sector 21, which would be completed in three years’ time. “CIDCO has now given us in writing that they have approached the State government to reserve 90MLD water from Morbe dam considering the future needs and would also be constructing a water tank in Kamothe,” Adhav said.

“Sometimes, there is a shortfall of water and whenever there is, we would provide them with a tanker for free to balance the shortfall. We are working to find solutions to overcome the shortfall,” a CIDCO official said.

