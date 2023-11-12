How deep has deepfake struck Bollywood?

Mumbai: Earlier this week, film star Amitabh Bachchan strongly reacted when actress Rashmika Mandanna became the latest victim of deepfake – a morphed video of Mandanna had surfaced on social media. Bachchan called for an urgent need for legal and regulatory action to tackle the spread of fake content online.

In September, the Delhi High Court granted film star Anil Kapoor an ex-parte, omnibus injunction restraining 16 entities from using his name, likeness and image by using Artificial Intelligence (AI), face morphing and even GIFs for monetary gain or commercial purpose.

In fact, today many actors are looking to add clauses to their talent contracts, where they want film makers to specify that they will be safeguarded against AI or any such technology that may alter their name and image maliciously. Given the frenzy on the subject, HT spoke to Kapoor who feels, the time to act is now.

The recent Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case has exposed an ugly side of AI.

It is a clear-cut example of how AI can be misused to distort and morph images to affect the reputation of someone. More than that, it is a lesson for other public figures to actively monitor and take action against such acts. We need laws now to govern the use of AI.

Are actors’ contracts being modified in the face of this new threat?

Many newer contracts have already started incorporating specific language for AI. There is a greater need these days for actors to ensure that they are taking all measures to prevent use of their attributes by third parties.

Amitabh Bachchan and you are seniors from the industry who woke up to the dangers of AI long before others did. Elaborate.

In the past few years we’ve seen AI transform and develop at a rapid pace. It started with ChatGPT writing essays and stories and has grown exponentially since then. AI is now being regularly utilised by many creators across the globe. The frenzy surrounding blockchain, crypto and NFTs which came around the same time only underlines how technology has become pervasive in the arts. It was only a matter of time till this technology was going to be used to create audio visual content.

Any actor with a fan following – no matter how big – is going to face situations where their name, image, likeness and personal attributes are commercially used without permission. Technology only increases the avenues.

Mr Bachchan’s case was the first foray into AI, technology and personality rights in India. Soon after that, Screen Actors’ Guild protests began in the United States on similar lines.

Are court cases the way forward?

Yes. There is no legal framework for use of AI or AI in films. Personality rights in itself is a new and developing concept in India and this law will evolve with time. Legal action is the most viable option right now. We will have to see how the courts and government take steps to address the issue.

Name, image, likeness contracts are big in the West. Even high school celebrity sports guys are being safeguarded against ‘being copied’. Are we late to wake up?

The entertainment industry in India is growing rapidly every year, while simultaneously adapting to new technologies. This is bringing to light many issues that weren’t seen before and we are adapting as fast as we can to these changes.

Without a doubt there are lessons to be learned from the West on how they have managed to tackle these issues. But it’s better late than never.

Imitation is no longer flattering. It’s threatening!

Fandom is generally flattering, however now something small can snowball into a larger issue. The potential for mischief, especially with the use of technology and the new avenues it has created, is astounding.

Everyone enjoys flattery, but there is definitely a line that should not be crossed. Using another’s image without permission for personal gain, commercial purposes, or to spread ill will is not warranted at all. It can definitely pose a threat.

But at the end of the day, the only persons who can act against it are the celebrities themselves. So, it depends on how they view it.

