Hundreds turn up in show of strength for Aarey

Mumbai: “Aarey mein car shed nahi banega!”, “Shinde sarkar hosh mein aao!”, these were some of the slogans that reverberated Aarey Colony’s Picnic Point junction on Sunday morning, where at least a thousand Mumbaikars gathered as part of the people’s movement to ‘Save Aarey’, amid heavy police bandobast, to protest the state government’s decision on shifting the controversial Metro-3 car shed back to its original 33-acre plot in Prajapurpada.

Those who took part in the movement represented various sections of civil society. From environmentalists, students, activists, lawyers to fishermen, to political representatives from the Shiv Sena and the Aam Aadmi Party, and several others were present, united to send a clear message to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis: move the car-shed out of Aarey, and construct it at Kanjurmarg instead.

Though many expressed shock and frustration, a sense of camaraderie also prevailed among the people, with many campaigners meeting each other for the first time, since the protests of October 2019, which led to the arrests of 29 activists. Warm greetings and commiserations were exchanged with equal fervour, against the backdrop of slogans like, “Devendra Fadnavis haai haai!”.

Though he did not attend in person, former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray endorsed the gathering on Twitter, saying, “Since I have to attend the sitting of the State Legislative Assembly today, I will be missing out on the protest for Aarey Forest and the MMRCL land. I humbly urge the new govt to reconsider its decision. Don’t cast the hate for us, on to our beloved Mumbai.”

Party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who took part in the protest, called the decision to reinstate the car shed at Aarey a “betrayal” of citizens’ trust. “Mumbaikars from all walks of life are opposed to this move. It is political vindication that they are seeking. It is one thing to fight us politically, but another to retaliate against common people.”

Several of those who attended the protest, held with police permission for one hour between 11am and 12pm, said they will return to the site every Sunday to demand a reversal of the Shinde government’s decision, just as they had done over two years ago before the MMRCL proceeded to hack trees on the controversial 33-acre plot, which is home to leopards and serves as a floodplain of the nearby Mithi River.

“We are expecting the government to act very quickly. Vigilance is important now more than ever. We always knew that something like this is possible, but now the anxiety is kicking in. Thankfully, we have the support of all these citizens who have come here today and more. We saved Aarey once, and we will do so again,” proclaimed Prakash Bhoir, Adivasi rights activist and resident of Keltipada, in Aarey.

Priya, a Powai resident who only gave her first name and has been visiting Aarey Colony for several years, emphasised that protests hereon would need to be more streamlined, with clear messaging, to spur the government to act. “As you can see, the gathering is quite unorganised. It is just a show of strength. But Save Aarey campaigners are already strategising behind the scenes to figure out what our next steps should be. Shinde and Fadnavis should expect even more public resistance this time.”

“Save Aarey”- People speak:

Anand Rai Moga, adivasi resident of Jivachapada, Aarey Colony.

“Before the depot plot was handed over to the dairy department, it was used to cultivate rice. Until the MMRCL acquired it and fenced it off, adivasis would use the land to graze cattle and collect fodder. It is tied to our astitva. We will not allow any development on it, carshed or otherwise.”

Sanjiv Valsan, filmmaker and community organiser, Save Aarey.

“The MMRCL claims they have already cut 98% of the trees that are present on the plot, but some of us managed to visit the site today and the place is teeming with greenery. The swampy terrain has been levelled with earth, but new trees and shrubs have taken root there and are thriving. I will ensure this information is placed on record before the authorities and in courts.”

Johann Fernandes, cyclist.

I come to Aarey to cycle every week, all the way from Mulund. It is a great location for offroading, and there is no other natural space in the city like it. This sort of political tussle shouldn’t be allowed to destroy a living forest. Our politicians talk a lot about sustainable development, but it doesn’t seem like they truly understand what it means.

Sumit Yedekar, volunteer snake wrangler and Aarey resident.

When the MMRCL was starting work on the depot plot in 2019, me and other volunteer snake handlers in the area would get calls from the contractor to rescue injured snakes. The site is home to several species which are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, like Indian rock pythons, Russell’s vipers, cobras and checkered keelbacks.