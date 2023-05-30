Couple booked for cheating man of 1.39 crore on the pretext of selling flats in Malad

Mumbai: A husband-wife duo was booked for allegedly duping a man of ₹1.39 crore while the latter was trying to buy two flats in Malad from them.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused – identified as Sanjay Chindarkar and Bhagyashree Chindarkar – met the victim in January 2022 during a carrom competition in Malad East.

The complainant, Vijay Agrawal, a retired chief financial officer, has been staying with his family in the building since April 2021 on rent and had spoken to his neighbours about his wish to buy a flat in the same building.

“Chindarkar approached Agrawal and said he wanted to sell off his two flats on the 39th floor of the building. He also told Agrawal that both flats were collateral in a loan that he had taken and hence, the ownership documents were in the bank,” said an officer from Kurar Police Station. “However, the couple assured the complainant that once the flats are sold, the loan would be paid off and it won’t be a problem for the new buyers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After having a look at the flats, both parties agreed to a deal of ₹4.25 crore, the officer said, adding, “After giving them a token amount of ₹93,000, the duo also presented a foreclosure document from the bank indicating that the loan no longer had the flats as collateral and they are allowed to sell the flat.”

The police said that the couple then got a sales deed prepared and stamp duty was also paid to them for the registration.

“Between April and November 2022, the complainant and his wife had paid ₹1.39 crore towards this deal. In January 2023, they received a letter from the lawyer of the accused stating that the sales deed stood cancelled,” the officer said, adding that Agrawal then decided to approach the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chindarkar couple has been booked for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust. “We are looking at the documents provided and recording statements of the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON