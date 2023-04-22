‘The hypocrisy of some is that we like to think of ourselves as sophisticated and evolved, but we’re still also driven by primal urges like greed and power.’ - Michael Leunig

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Left Wing or Right Wing?

An unfortunate faux pas; an act of radical innocence; cultural dissonance and the misunderstanding of a long-standing Tibetan tradition; or a nasty conspiracy spun by evil China… The past few days have seen various explanations trotted out by the Dalai Lama’s legion of red-faced followers and spin-doctors, about the cringe-inducing video depicting his Holiness kissing a minor boy on his lips and then asking him to ‘suck my tongue’.

It is not this column’s intent to accept or dismiss any of these defences. Common sense suggests that a man who has lived for eight decades under the harsh glare of the international spotlight, would have been outed as a paedophile many years ago, if he were one.

Most likely, senility would be the reason for the spiritual and temporal leader’s bizarre behaviour. After all, no one is immune to age-related deterioration, not even the most exalted of spiritual beings.

No, what bothered me as I watched some of the planet’s biggest and mightiest tying themselves into knots trying to defend the spiritual leader, was not the lengths to which they were prepared to go, but the hypocrisy of it all. Because I could just imagine the outcry of anger and outrage from the very same crowd, had the incident occurred with some other ‘Hindoo Guru’ – one not so popular with the well-heeled PLU crowd- someone like a Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh or a Nithyananda. Can you even begin to imagine the furore and blood thirsty calls for their immediate arrest and annihilation?

I had first-hand experience of the hypocrisy of the chattering classes at a recent artsy get-together, where I had spoken of my pleasant experience at a yoga ashram headed by a high-profile spiritual guru, a few weeks ago. Suddenly I noticed the climate at the get-together becoming chillier, as various members of the gathering shifted uncomfortably, clenching their jaws in disapproval. After all, ‘people like us’, were not supposed to fraternise with ‘Hindoo Gurus’ were we?. Was I becoming one of those Trishul -wielding, khaki knicker wallis– or worse was I someone trying to opportunistically jump onto the Hindutva bandwagon -abandoning my principles and background?

I remember the tension had only dissipated that evening when I mentioned that a venerable old Muslim artist (a great favourite of this crowd) had spent his last few years at the same ashram. Suddenly it was all kosher and the disapproval passed. But in that split second, I understood the exasperation that people on the other side of the ideological divide must feel when faced with such attitudes of insidious woke prejudice.

*

For reasons I never could understand, India’s art and culture scene was largely in the thrall of a socialistic mindset. Artists and poets were expected to live and die in penury and any expression of material wealth and success on their part was regarded with suspicion. This resulted in art and culture is enshrined in what I call a perverse poverty mindset. Because as history recalls the arts have never flourished in communist regimes, in fact, have had disastrous trajectories during them. After all, communism -or any ideology for that matter -militates against the vastness of the human spirit and human creativity. Even as a child growing up in a household which adulated ‘Mother Russia’ and Marxian tenets, I was conscious that most of the songs and poems and art that brought me joy and hope and a sense of freedom had emanated from the USA, its ideological antithesis.

*

Whenever I think about culture and what propels it and provides it with an ideal environment to flourish and grow, I can’t help thinking about my late mother Usha Khanna, whose iconic café Samovar at the Kala Ghoda, was the incubator and crucible for a panoply of art and culture in Mumbai’s 60s 70s and 80s.

Perhaps the success of Samovar had been that having grown up in a left-leaning household (where the men held lofty discussion on Marxist dogma every evening) my mothers’s feminine heart and wisdom had taught her to retain the best of Marxist tenets- its nobility and humanity -without getting too bogged down with the intricacies of its party politics. Samovar’s runaway success was because my mother’s heart had been as wide as her smile and everyone -famous artists, unknown poets, struggling writers and filmmakers and anonymous office-goers were afforded the same welcome and warmth by her. She encouraged and embraced all who she encountered. Above all, Samovar was inclusive in its approach – and everyone felt invited. In this sense, I believe, my mother embodied the truest principles of Marxism.

*

The recent high voltage opening of a spanking new culture centre in Mumbai appears to have got the chattering classes in a twist. Much of the carping and censure emanates from the self-appointed gatekeepers of the city’s art and culture scene. For too long these culture coteries believed that they were the ultimate arbiters of what transpired within their exclusive cliques and camps. We all know what that meant: a closing of doors to anyone they deemed an ‘outsider’. This ‘gatekeeping’ also called for an inordinate amount of brown-nosing and fawning. Lit fests and art panels were run as personal fiefdoms and only their inner circles who showed adequate amounts of unctuousness were included. After all, a gatekeeper’s primary function is to keep things exclusive and keep others out.

Nowhere was this as evident as within the English poetry scene in Mumbai in the Seventies. As a young poet doing the rounds of poetry readings at Kala Ghoda venues, I couldn’t help noticing the factionalism and discrimination brewing even among that pathetically tiny group. I recall looking across one such poetry reading, underway in a musty old hall and realising that the audience didn’t exist - and it was just us poets reading our poems to each other and worse- trying to make a living by selling our slim books of verse to each other too!

Anyone could see that these exclusive ivory towers we had built and existed in were unsustainable.

Post-lib things improved slightly with more money, organisation and energy coming in for lit fests and art exhibitions; but now, there was the inevitable shabby grovelling required for sponsorships and patronage. The poverty mindset and territorial gatekeeping continued.

*

I began this column by talking about the hypocrisy of the cultural elite and left liberal community which wants to protect its own territories and thus tries to exclude new ideas, people and ways of doing things and holds on to spurious outdated socialistic ideas. As someone brought up in a left-leaning household, I can see why these communities have alienated themselves from much of the idea of a new India.

Like my mother, I too believe that some of the noblest principles known to man-those of equality, humanity, secularism and concern for the less fortunate are enshrined in Marx’s ideology. But as an adult, I also know that we can only progress through inclusivity and if we open our hearts and minds to new and fresh ideas, with a great generosity of spirit like my mother and Samovar had done.

And so, now when I’m asked that hoary old question that plagues much of our intellectual discourse and intelligentsia, whether I am ‘left wing or right wing’ - all I say is: “Left wing or right wing- a bird needs both wings to fly...”