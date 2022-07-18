ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list

Mumbai: A total of 32 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) made it to the list of national toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, the results for which were announced on Sunday evening. The results improved significantly since 2019 when just 13 national rankers were from MMR. 2019 was the last year when the board released a merit list.

With the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 and Delta variant-driven surge in 2021, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) had decided against putting out a merit list citing “exceptional circumstances”.

This year, all 245 schools in Maharashtra from where students appeared achieved a 100% pass percentage. As seen with SSC results released last month, female students fared better than their male counterparts.

While all girl candidates cleared the exam, the pass percentage among boys stood at 99.99%.

This year’s performance, according to school principals, is a result of a new mode of examination and assessment. Exams were conducted in two semesters -- December 2021 to January 2022, and April to May 2022.

For the results, equal weightage was given to both Semester 1 and Semester 2 examinations, and Project (Internal Assessment) marks were added to arrive at the final marks in each subject.

“Mumbai and Maharashtra overall fared very well. We are pleased with the results. Students have kept up the Board’s performance, which is commendable amid various personal challenges since March 2020. For the first time in three years, we are announcing results based on exams and not continuous evaluation, so that in itself is significant,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CICSE.

Perin Bagli, principal, Activity High School, Peddar Road and secretary-treasurer of the Association of ICSE Schools in Maharashtra said students have performed exceptionally well this year. “The factors that benefitted the students were MCQ exams, which the students found easy. The workload was less because the syllabus was divided into two parts. The results were also released based on the best of terms subject-wise. There was so much time for the students, that even the slower ones could catch up with the curriculum.”

Notably, a large number of students have scored above 90%. At Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, 277 students appeared for exams of which 187 students scored above 90%. “They scored well despite last-minute changes in exam board patterns. The students have been resilient and overcame several difficulties during the pandemic and scored exceptionally well,” said principal Kalpana Patange.

Vikram Unnikrishnan, a candidate from Bombay Scottish School who secured a score of 99.4%, said he was surprised but not shocked by his result. “Online schooling went on from 9 am to 1 pm, and it was extremely difficult to grasp the fundamental concepts of core subjects. Being at home all day and not having any school presence makes it tough for you to keep up your focus, but the school made efforts to assist students during the pandemic, such as providing six mock papers for board preparations, and teachers were always available to answer any questions,” Unnikrishnan said.

