MUMBAI: Two separate letters have brought the focus back on the Institute of Chemical Technology’s (ICT) future, funding challenges, and institutional status. Both letters approach the issue from different but equally important angles.

ICT faculty push for central university status

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In a letter to the board of governors, ICT faculty members have opposed any move to give up the institute’s ‘deemed-to-be university’ status and convert it into a state university. The letter is a response to recent reports suggesting that ICT may seek state government funding, and a communication from the directorate of technical education about a possible transition to a state technological university model similar to that of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University.

The faculty said such a move could compromise ICT’s autonomy and dilute its unique identity. According to them, once ICT is brought under state law, uniform rules will apply, and special privileges may not be protected. They are also concerned that a focus on revenue generation and policy changes allowing private colleges to become universities may shift priorities away from academics.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, they suggest, ICT should aim to become a central university or an institution of national importance. Citing examples like IIT-Roorkee and the conversion of regional engineering colleges into national institutes of technology, they argued that central status would bring better funding, national recognition, and stronger academic growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, they suggest, ICT should aim to become a central university or an institution of national importance. Citing examples like IIT-Roorkee and the conversion of regional engineering colleges into national institutes of technology, they argued that central status would bring better funding, national recognition, and stronger academic growth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The faculty urged the board to pass a resolution seeking a no-objection certificate from the state government for this transition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The faculty urged the board to pass a resolution seeking a no-objection certificate from the state government for this transition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, former ICT vice-chancellor GD Yadav has raised a related concern in a letter to the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). It focused on the lack of funding access for deemed universities like ICT. Although ICT is a publicly funded and highly reputed institution, it remains excluded from several major national funding schemes, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, former ICT vice-chancellor GD Yadav has raised a related concern in a letter to the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). It focused on the lack of funding access for deemed universities like ICT. Although ICT is a publicly funded and highly reputed institution, it remains excluded from several major national funding schemes, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav called this a “policy inconsistency”, noting that many other government-supported deemed institutions continue to receive such funding. He argued that this selective exclusion is unfair and harms the country’s research ecosystem. According to him, ICT’s strong academic record, global alumni network, and contributions to various sectors make it deserving of full participation in national programmes.

He said the issue goes beyond ICT and reflects a broader systemic problem where institutions are judged by administrative categories rather than merit and performance.

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