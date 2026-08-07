MUMBAI: Two canteens at the IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) campus were shut on Thursday after they were served notices by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for failing to meet food safety regulations.

IIT-B canteens shut in FDA crackdown

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The FDA could not be reached for comment but IIT-B sources said FDA officials recently inspected the canteens on the IIT-Bombay campus at Deonar and served notices on two canteens, which were subsequently closed. The canteens are used mainly by students who live on campus.

An IIT-Bombay official said, “A few of our eateries were inspected by the FDA. They have given us some suggestions and recommendations. We are waiting for the detailed inspection report.”

This is not the first time the FDA has taken action against IIT-Bombay, one of the country’s most elite engineering institutes. In 2011, the FDA took action after around 600 students complained of food poisoning linked to food served on campus.

The relentless regulatory push by FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde has seen the licences of canteens and restaurants of many exclusive institutions temporarily suspended as they failed to meet health and hygiene standards. Cherished restaurants too have fallen into the FDA’s regulatory net as have canteens at the state secretariat and even the Bombay High Court.