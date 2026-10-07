MUMBAI: The Justice Corner, launched by students of IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) demanding action against a senior professor in the suicide of an undergraduate student on September 18, is evolving into a forum for discussion on issues beyond the student’s death. Students say the forum is acting as a pressure valve for students and faculty seeking answers to broader campus concerns.

IIT-B Justice Corner takes on wider campus concerns

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Two professors from different departments have, in fact, taken part in discussions organised by the Justice Corner near the institute’s main gate, the second one as recently as Monday. Discussions range from daily issues faced by students on and off campus, hostel life, engineering education, social issues and areas where changes can be effected in the educational system.

The professors’ participation also comes amid differences among faculty members over the institute’s response to the student’s death and its support for a professor booked on charges of abetment to suicide.

A faculty member said, “The professors participating at the Justice Corner support the students’ demands. They too believe some changes are needed in the system. While some are openly participating in these discussions, others are silently supporting the students.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another professor said such discussions could improve communication between students and faculty. On Monday, a professor led a discussion titled “Copy, Paste, Engineer”, which focused on how engineering education in Indian universities can become more creative and interesting. Around 25 to 30 students participated in the session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another professor said such discussions could improve communication between students and faculty. On Monday, a professor led a discussion titled “Copy, Paste, Engineer”, which focused on how engineering education in Indian universities can become more creative and interesting. Around 25 to 30 students participated in the session. {{/usCountry}}

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The professor spoke about engineering syllabi filled with subjects that students may never use in their careers, the pressure to prepare for competitive examinations and the lack of time to explore individual interests. The discussion also raised questions about whether the current system encourages students to understand subjects or simply learn how to solve difficult problems.

Students raised questions about the pressure of preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the importance given to marks over asking questions, teachers relying on slides during lectures and the impact of artificial intelligence on critical thinking. They also discussed whether different teaching methods could help students from varied educational backgrounds.

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A student who attended the session said, “We are conducting these discussions to find answers to questions we have. They are helpful because they bring clarity to various issues.”

The first discussion at the Justice Corner was held on September 26, when another professor spoke about the power of the administration and the need for students to have an independent voice on campus. The discussion also touched upon student suicides and the importance of creating a campus environment where students feel heard.

An IIT-Bombay alumnus and former student activist said faculty members have supported student protests at the institute in the past as well. Recalling the protests against fee hikes, the alumnus said some professors had stood by students during that time as well.

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“During the anti-CAA-NRC protests on campus, some faculty members openly participated and delivered lectures. Faculty members have supported students during protests in the past, too,” the alumnus said.

The alumnus also recalled how 207 faculty members had come together to sign a letter opposing action against students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

IIT-B gives students hostel fan options

MUMBAI: IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) has sought feedback from students on the type of fans they would prefer in their hostel rooms even as the institute considers alternatives to ceiling-mounted fans. In a survey, the administration has asked students to select their preferred fan type, number of fans and configuration based on their practical requirements.

The survey is part of the institute’s ongoing discussions on student safety, well-being and hostel living conditions after an undergraduate student’s death by suicide in his hostel room on September 18.

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The options listed include wall-mounted, pedestal, table or desk fans, and tower fans. Students have also been asked whether they require one or more fans in their rooms. The survey offers ten fan types to choose from.