IIT-B refutes allegations of caste discrimination

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Tuesday refuted all allegations of caste discrimination against the first-year chemical engineering student who died by suicide on February 12. The Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC), a students’ collective at the institute has claimed that the student had confided in his senior, who had already graduated, about his experience with caste discrimination.

While a police investigation is under way, the institute has said that it will conduct an internal investigation into his death. According to a statement issued by institute on Tuesday, “IIT Bombay strongly refutes claims in some news articles that imply that the cause (of suicide) was discrimination, and say it amounted to “institutional murder”. It is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. Based on initial inputs from friends, there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination.”

IIT Bombay also informed of precautions taken by the institute to make the campus inclusive. It listed out measures taken by the institute such as non-disclosure of caste identity or JEE rank along with strict warnings against discrimination and the existence of SC/ST Cell, adding, “There are very few complaints to the SC/ST Cell whether against faculty or other students. Only one case was found to have substance and strict action has been taken.”

Meanwhile, APPSC, which raised the discrimination allegations, wrote to the institute administration on Tuesday demanding that the SC/ST community make up 50% of the institute’s internal committee to ensure a fair investigation in the case, as well as the inclusion of an external member in the committee. During the condolence meeting arranged by institute on February 13, some students raised concerns about the institute’s policy for SC/ST students. The director of IIT-Bombay assured students that their concerns would be discussed during the meeting. APPSC demanded “an open house meeting to talk about the structural issues promised at the condolence meeting within the next few days as mid-semester week is going to start in coming weeks, and the invitation for that should be sent to all in student notices and the course instruction must be suspended during the time of the open house to ensure more student participation.”

