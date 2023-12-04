Mumbai: Considering the number of students seeking help from inhouse counsellors during the placement season, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s Student Wellness Centre (SWC) has set up a ‘Recharge Zone’ at the Powai campus. Students can undergo sessions on pet therapy, foot spa, art and yoga at the venue to overcome their stress and anxiety. IIT-B sets up recharge zone for stressed students

“We see a lot of mood swings among students on campus during placements. Some are happy with their offer, while others are not. To de-stress students, we decided to set up a recharge zone for them,” said Shoukath Ali, acting in-charge, SWC. The placement season at IIT Bombay kicked off on December 1 this year, and the recharge zone is located close to the block where placement interviews are underway.

“This is a welcome move. I participated in an art therapy session which helped me relax,” said a student who availed benefits at the facility.

Ali said that the number of students who sought assistance from inhouse counsellors spiked significantly after the pandemic. “We increased the number of counsellors accordingly and are also trying out special initiatives,” said Ali.

Currently, around eight counsellors work with SWC. Since first year chemical engineering student Darshan Solanki’s death by suicide on February 12, there have been frequent discussions on campus about the pressure on students and measures taken by the administration to help them handle stress.