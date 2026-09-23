IIT-B students differ over campus protests

MUMBAI: Protests continued for the fourth day on Tuesday at IIT-Bombay, as differing views emerged among students over the September 18 suicide of a second-year student who was allegedly caught cheating.

Heavy police deployment at the IIT Bombay gate on Tuesday (Praful Gangurde/HT)

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One group is firm on the suspension of Prof Suryanarayana Doolla from teaching duties and on an independent investigation into the death. Doolla was the deceased student’s teacher and exam invigilator and has thus far been suspended only from his position as dean of administrative affairs.

These students stress that their protest should not be seen as support for cheating, but is instead against the “arbitrary use of power beyond official responsibilities”.

However, four days after the suicide rocked the IIT-B campus, another camp has emerged, this one in support of the IIT administration. In a statement on social media, the ‘IIT Bombay Student Representatives’ said it was not up to them to decide whether or not Doolla is guilty. They are satisfied with his removal from his administrative responsibilities so that the inquiry could remain independent, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} They also said the students’ concerns should remain student-led and should not be influenced by political groups. According to their statement, the student protests are aimed at reforms in areas relating to student welfare. They also welcomed the open house held by the IIT administration on Monday, giving students a chance to raise their voice directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also said the students’ concerns should remain student-led and should not be influenced by political groups. According to their statement, the student protests are aimed at reforms in areas relating to student welfare. They also welcomed the open house held by the IIT administration on Monday, giving students a chance to raise their voice directly. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, they stressed, political organisations or other groups should not shape the concerns of IIT-Bombay’s students.

Meanwhile, the students demanding further action against Doolla are continuing their sit-in at the campus gate. Calling for an external investigation into the suicide, a statement issued by them said no member of the Energy Science department should be part of the probe.

The students have demanded that proceedings of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) be made public on an anonymous form. They are also demanding equal representation of students in DAC proceedings.

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They say the Student Welfare Committee should function independently and the dean of student welfare should be a medically qualified professional.

The students are also demanding the resignation of the institute’s director, Dr Shireesh Kedare, alleging that there have been four student suicides in less than a year.

The protesting students say they will continue a peaceful sit-in until their demands are addressed.

The IIT Bombay Alumni Association has also voiced its views on ongoing campus developments, saying the institute should provide an environment that is inclusive, safe and supportive for students, faculty and staff.

It appealed to all sides to avoid speculation and media trials against individuals before the investigation is completed.

PanIIT, an all-India alumni group, has urged students, faculty, administration and alumni to “engage in constructive dialogue and resolve concerns with empathy and fairness”.