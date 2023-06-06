NIFR overall category ranking: IIT-B is now in 4th position

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) dropped from third place in 2022 to fourth place this year in the overall category of NIRF Ranking 2023. This year, IIT-B’s overall score stood at 81.28 compared to last year’s score of 82.35.

IIT-B director professor Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “IIT-B always strives hard to provide the best possible educational experience to its students and faculty members and our performance in various ranking exercises like QS and NIRF is a result of that endeavour.”

This year, the institute has been ranked fourth in the overall category, third in engineering, tenth in management, fourth in research, and seventh in the newly added category of innovation.

The University of Mumbai has dropped down in the overall category this year. The university, which was ranked 81 last year with a score of 48.93, has come down to 96 this year with a score of 48.63. The marks chart shows that MU has suffered a drop due to a lack of a full-time vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor, as well as various councils, for the last one and a half years, and many things are pending.

