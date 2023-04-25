Residents of Bhandup-Nahur demand action against illegal dumping into stormwater drains

Mumbai: While the railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are cleaning up nullahs and removing silt from the drains as part of their pre-monsoon preparedness, residents of Bhandup and Nahur are facing the challenge of illegal dumping of debris into the stormwater drains.

The residents have spotted trucks coming in the afternoon and dumping debris into the main drain that connects the rail culverts below the tracks which are being cleaned with crores of public money.

Madhu Kotian, a resident of Nahur said, “The authorities need to take stringent action against these culprits who are nullifying all the efforts taken by the civic body and the railway in cleaning the nullahs. I have observed that these dumpers come during the daytime and dump concrete, debris and other materials in this storm water drain on Gaondevi Road nullah in Bhandup.”

When HT reached the site, the trucks were seen illegally dumping the materials into the main stormwater drain after breaching the boundary walls of this nullah. The locals said they also tried to talk sense to the truck drivers but it fell on deaf ears. These nullahs are surrounded by slums and structures along the pathway of this drainage line that leads to the rail tracks of the Central Railway. As part of the pre-monsoon works the CR has started they are cleaning the stormwater drains, and culverts, and also creating microtunnelling.

The microtunnels below the rail lines are water channels that take water out of the rail premises. Microtunneling entails the construction of mini drains 2-3 metres below the tracks.

“There is a need to prevent such illegal dumping as it will only lead to water logging during monsoon if it rains heavily. This is one of the pain points on the network where water logging takes place in case it rains heavily,” said a CR official.

In fact, the Thane Railway Pravasi Sangh (TRPS) on April 24, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister’s Office complaining about the illegal dumping of debris and the foul smell that it emits as these aren’t frequently cleaned. They have asked the local civic bodies to assist railways in maintaining the rail premises clean and preventing the dumping of garbage.

“Dumping of waste and garbage on the rail tracks, drainage and rail premises leads to water logging during rains and failure in the signalling and tracking systems. It also leaves a stench that commuters have to bear while travelling in local trains,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, of TRPS.