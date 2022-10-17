IMA requests CM to extend Diwali bonuses to resident doctors as well 

Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde had recently announced Diwali bonus for several municipal workers as well as healthcare professionals, given their contribution during the covid-19 pandemic.

Although he mentioned the teachers at the civic-run hospitals, he did not mention anything about the resident doctors. State branch of Indian Medical Association has appealed to the chief minister to consider the inclusion of resident doctors for this bonus.

Signed by IMA Maharashtra president Dr Suhas Pingle, secretary Dr Mangesh Pate, vice president Dr Santosh Kadam and chairman of the state Junior Doctors’ Network Dr Ajoykumar Saha, the letter mentions that the junior as well as senior resident doctors had worked very hard in the past two years, and were at the forefront in the fight against the virus. “It was a testing phase for the entire medical fraternity, especially the junior and senior resident doctors who made their best efforts and became major part of the workforce during the pandemic,” the letter further said.

A resident doctor from Nair Hospital, who did not wish to be named, said that many of his batchmates had to sacrifice their academic ambitions to be able to serve the community in the fight against coronavirus. “Many of them also contracted the virus after being exposed to the patients. This bonus is not so much about the money associated, but with the fact that our contributions are also being recognised as important,” he said.

On reaching out to the health department, an official told HT that the necessary changes to include the resident doctors in the list of those getting the bonus could be made in the GR when it is issued. “The announcement that the chief minister made on September 30 was made orally regarding several contributors including employees of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) among others. When issuing the GR, we will have to include a more detailed list of who is being given the Diwali bonus and how much,” said. The resident doctors will also be mentioned in it depending on the communication received from the chief minister’s office, he added.