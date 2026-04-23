...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India needs more skin donors, supply-demand gap glaring: National Burns Centre director

India needs more skin donors, supply-demand gap glaring: National Burns Centre director

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:19 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, The National Burns Centre on Thursday flagged a significant gap in skin donations in the country in terms of supply and demand, noting that current collections in Mumbai alone fall way short of the monthly requirement of 150 grafts.

India needs more skin donors, supply-demand gap glaring: National Burns Centre director

Talking to reporters here, Navi Mumbai-based NBC's director and plastic surgeon Dr Sunil Keswani noted that lack of awareness about skin donations is a critical cause of this gap.

"There is a huge shortage of skin in the country . In Mumbai itself, we need skin for 150 people every month who suffer from burn injuries. However, we only get skin donations from 30 people," he informed.

Keswani said skin banks in Mumbai receive only 25 per cent of the required donations each month.

"We have 35 skin banks across the country equipped with imported equipment to store and harvest skin, of which four are in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. These 35 skin banks are mainly concentrated in the south and the west of the country. There are no skin banks in the northeast," he added.

"This lack of awareness translates into only a fraction of burn survivors receiving skin transplants each year, which is very critical," he emphasised.

The NBC, based in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, is focused on spreading awareness about skin donation, Keswani maintained.

"As an institute dedicated to improving the lives of burn survivors, year on year, we have been conducting nearly 300 programmes to deepen awareness and encourage more donor sign-ups," he said.

The NBC has a dedicated helpline to provide necessary information and guidance to people regarding skin donation, Keswani added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / India needs more skin donors, supply-demand gap glaring: National Burns Centre director
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.