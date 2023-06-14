Chrisann Pereira cleared of drug charges in UAE

MUMBAI: Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was framed in a drug case in Sharjah, has been cleared of all charges by the UAE authorities on Tuesday, paving way for her return to India.

Kevin Pereira, brother of the actor, said the legal process is over in Sharjah and Pereira is expected to get her passport back in a week.

The 27-year-old actor was detained at Sharjah airport on April 1 after drugs were found in her possession, concealed inside a plaque.

Kevin Pereira said that they had been fighting a legal battle in the court at Sharjah for 45 days and on Tuesday the legal process was finally over. “I cannot say anything until her passport is returned to her, which might take at least a week,” Kevin added. Kevin further said that he would announce the actor’s date of arrival to Mumbai after her passport is handed over to her.

She was lodged for 25 days at Sharjah Central Jail before she was granted bail, on condition that her passport would be confiscated until investigations were completed.

Pereira had gone to the UAE for an audition when she was caught. The Mumbai crime branch arrested a baker, Paul Anthony, for framing Chrisann and four others using similar modus of concealing drugs without their knowledge in a cake or a plaque and asking the victims to deliver it in the UAE.

