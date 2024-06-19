Indian Defence Estates Service officer booked by CBI for misconduct

The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case and conducted a search operation against a senior officer of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) for alleged misconduct during his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cantonment Board in Deolali, Nashik. CBI registered a case against the IDES officer based on a written complaint dated 3 May. (Official Account of Enforcement Directorate | X account)

According to CBI sources, the investigation was initiated following a complaint from a Defence Ministry vigilance official, alleging that in 2021, the officer purchased six plots of land for approximately ₹54 lakh in total, under his parents' names in Nashik. These plots were part of a layout plan belonging to a private land developer, which the officer had approved just weeks prior.

The complaint further alleged that the officer's parents later granted special power of attorney for the six properties to the officer's wife, the sources said.

Last Thursday, the CBI registered a case against the IDES officer based on a written complaint dated 3 May from the Deputy Secretary (Vigilance) of the Defence Ministry in New Delhi.

A CBI source revealed that the complaint and attached documents showed that the accused officer, a 2012 batch IDES officer, allegedly approved a layout plan in Bhagur, Deolali, owned by a Nashik-based land developer while serving as CEO-cum-Member Secretary of the Cantonment Board, Deolali, Nashik, in 2021. The approval was granted on 2 August 2021, and the Cantonment Board gave its approval through a letter on 11 August 2021. A week later, on 18 August 2021, the accused officer relinquished his charge as CEO of the Cantonment Board, Deolali, due to a transfer to Bangalore.

"Immediately thereafter, six plots of land, each costing ₹9 lakh, which are within the boundary of the Cantonment Board, Deolali, were allegedly purchased in the name of the parents of the accused officer," the CBI source said. These six plots were part of the layout plan approved by the accused officer in his capacity as CEO of the Deolali Cantonment Board on 2 August 2021.

The source also pointed out that the accused officer had allegedly declared his parents as dependents with no source of income through a certificate in June 2018.

"Further, the Special Power of Attorney, dated 16 September 2021, in respect of these six properties was given by the officer's parents in the name of his wife," the source added.

The source confirmed that the facts mentioned in the complaint disclosed the commission of offences and are currently under investigation. A search operation was also conducted in connection with the case.

The CBI had previously obtained approval from the Defence Ministry to investigate the alleged irregularities, the source said.