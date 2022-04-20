INS Vikrant fund case: Interim protection from arrest granted to Neil Somaiya
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s son, Neil Somaiya, in the cheating case registered against the two for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
A sessions court earlier rejected their anticipatory bail applications before the high court granted protection to Kirit Somaiya from arrest on April 13.
Senior advocate Shirish Gupte, who appeared for the state on Wednesday, submitted the police wanted to question Neil Somaiya.
A single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai ordered Neil Somaiya to be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 in the event of arrest. The court directed him to report to the investigating officer from April 25 to April 28. It then posted his application for further hearing on April 28 with directions to the Economic Offences Wing, which is investigating the case, to submit a report indicating progress in their investigation.
The case against the two was registered on the complaint of an ex-serviceman, who contributed ₹2,000 for saving INS Vikrant. He alleged Kirit Somaiya and his son collected funds by setting up donation boxes across the city but did not deposit the amount collected with the Maharashtra governor or the government.
Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case. The IBA working president who filed the petition, Ishwarlal Agarwal, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.
Primary school student peeps out of bus in Ghaziabad, dies after head hits pole
A third standard student at a private school in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad died on Wednesday morning after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of the school bus. After preliminary investigation, the police said the incident took place when the child was on his way to school today morning. The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead.
Karnataka Health Minister: No COVID 4th wave in Karnataka now
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, he said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
Punjab Police book ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, summon him for probe
Punjab Police have registered a case against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for promoting enmity by allegedly make false statements against AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Khalistan links in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections. The complainant said that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them Khalistani.
Schools to remain open, ₹500 fine again for no mask: New Covid rules in Delhi
Covid-19 masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Wednesday in its meeting. Schools will continue physical classes, the authority decided, but SOPs will have to be issued for better management. There will be no ban on social gatherings but a close watch will be there on all kinds of congregations.
