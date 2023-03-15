Institute-MU dispute delays release of degree certificates for 350 students

Even two years after they completed their BSc at Institute of Forensic Science (IFS), Colaba, nearly 350 students are still caught in the crossfire between the college administration and University of Mumbai over their degree certificates. This has affected their prospects of employment, or higher studies.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The University of Mumbai guidelines stipulate that students need to get registered with the university through the college after which the former decides whether they are eligible for the course, and accordingly, the admissions are decided. In the case of those from other education boards, a migration certificate (shifting from one college/university to another) is mandatory to confirm the admissions.

However, IFS officials have not completed the migration of these 350 students who had enrolled for the four-year course in 2017. That means, they are not registered with the university, which ultimately issues the degree certificate.

“I cleared my exam in 2021. When I asked the college for my degree certificate which I would have to submit to my employer, I was asked to approach the university. There, I learned that the college had not registered my name with the university,” a student, who refused to be named, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director of the institute, Pratima Jadhav, could not be contacted for her comments.

Students who have passed from the institute complain that since 2017, IFS has not completed the registration and the eligibility determination of the students on the grounds that there is no staff to do this work.

MU had on August 4, 2022, written to IFS, clarifying that a penalty of ₹800 per student from the Maharashtra Board of Education and ₹10,000 per student from other boards would be levied.

To this, the college responded on the next day: “This is a government institution, and there is no accounting head available to pay the fine. The university should take appropriate action in the interest of the students.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 13, the university again wrote a letter reminding the college about the fine.

Officials at the university said MU has communicated the penalty amount to the college as per the rules of the management council. “Now, the university will take the next step.”

Amar Ekad, president of Care for Public Safety (COPS), said students are being harmed in the dispute between colleges and universities. “The state government should pay the fine and release the mark sheets of the students instead of punishing them.”