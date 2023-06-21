MUMBAI: A 49-year-old insurance executive, who tried to buy a Rolex watch online, was duped of ₹8.10 lakh. The seller asked him to pay first and assured him that the watch will be delivered, but he never received it.

Man duped of ₹ 8.10 lakh while trying to buy luxury watch online

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant identified as Farzan Khansaheb is a chief underwriting officer in an insurance firm and resides in Nana Chowk in South Mumbai.

On May 11, Khansaheb, while looking for wristwatches online came across a post under ‘Unique Watches’ where a seller had posted a Rolex watch for sale, said a police officer.

“He showed interest in the watch on May 23 and a person reverted to him quoting ₹4.10 lakh for the watch. On May 25, the person told him to pay online, promising that he will ship the watch to his address,” said a police officer from the Gamdevi police, where the case has been registered.

Later, the seller started sending him more photos of Rolex watches. Khansaheb, however, told him he was interested only in the watch that he paid for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The seller told him that because of his servant’s mistake, he sold that watch to someone else and now he will have to choose another watch. The seller then sent him some more photos of Rolex watches and Khansaheb liked a watch for which the price was fixed at ₹8 lakh. Khansaheb transferred ₹4 lakh more to the seller’s bank account,” said a police officer.

The seller promised him that the watch will be delivered by June 7, but it was never delivered to him. Realising that he had been cheated, Khansaheb approached the police and reported the matter.

“We have registered a case against the unknown man for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and are searching for him,” said a police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}