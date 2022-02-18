Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Internal Metro project budget goes up by 2.64Cr in Thane
mumbai news

Internal Metro project budget goes up by 2.64Cr in Thane

The constant change in Thane Metro Project and the delay in getting various permissions for the project have now increased the budget of the Internal Metro project by ₹2.64Cr; the said amount would be paid by the Thane Municipal Corporation to Maha Metro, which is implementing the project in the city
The constant change in Thane Metro Project and the delay in getting various permissions for the project have now increased the budget of the Internal Metro project by 2.64Cr. (For representational purposes only) (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 10:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The constant change in Thane Metro Project and the delay in getting various permissions for the project have now increased the budget of the Internal Metro project by 2.64Cr.

The said amount would be paid by the Thane Municipal Corporation to Maha Metro, which is implementing the project in the city. The proposal for the same will be tabled at the general body meeting held next week.

An officer said, “A proposal for the Internal Metro was sent to the Central and State Governments for approval. It was changed several times, first from Internal Metro to Light Rail Transit (LRT) and then back to Internal Metro. This also involved many technical changes. This has increased the workload on the agency and also the manpower required for the frequent changes.”

The budget was increased by 2.64Cr as GST because the length was increased from the earlier 24km to 29km. The proposal for the Internal Metro was approved by Indian Urban Institute and is now sent for approval by the Central Government.

RELATED STORIES

The Internal Metro was proposed to connect the interiors of the city to the main Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro Line 4. For the Internal Metro work, the Developmental Plan (DP) roads in the city would have to be acquired. This would ensure that around 18km of DP roads would be developed for the 29km-long Internal Metro. Apart from this, a 6km road would also be acquired for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route project.

The Internal Metro would be developed in five phases for a budget of 10,893Cr. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase will be in Kalwa-Mumbra areas. The Metro will benefit over five lakh commuters daily in 2025.

Out of the 29km, 26km would be elevated and 3km would be underground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP