Vashi police bust interstate gang, open eight house break-ins

Navi Mumbai

Inter state house break accused nabbed by Vashi cops , DCP Zone 1 Vivek Pansare shows the recovered valuables during a Press Conference, at DCP Zone 1 Office APMC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

A gang of inter-state thieves, who have been doing house breaks for over a decade, have been arrested by Vashi police, leading to detection of at least eight house break-ins.

The accused used a novel modus operandi after their arrest each time. They immediately confessed to the crime when produced before the magistrates and would get minimum punishment of two years’ imprisonment. They would serve their sentence and resume their crime career.

A series of house breaks were reported in the months of December last year and January this year in several row houses in sector 6 of Vashi. Valuables worth ₹99.95 lakh were stolen collectively in these thefts.

During the investigations of these break-ins, the police found a similar pattern which was entering the house by breaking the grill during the night hours. “From one of the residences, we found the fingerprints of one of the accused which matched with the ones in our records. That was our first clue,” senior police inspector Shashikant Chandekar from Vashi Police Station said.

The finger print was identified as that of Ashish alias Suraj Jiledar Singh (32) from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The police found the mobile numbers of the gang members, but all were found to be switched off. But the police got a whiff that all the accused were in touch with each other constantly via whatsapp calls. Since tracing whatsapp calls takes many days, the police traced the telecom company whose internet dongle was being used by the accused to make the whatsapp calls and thus traced the location and made the first arrest on February 11 that of Singh.

With the further information gathered from his interrogation, the police then nabbed Rajkumar Ramkumar Panchal (43) and Pooja Ankush Jadhav (32), on February 15 from Madhya Pradesh. the fourth arrest was made of Rajkumar Lalbahadur Singh Thakur (42) from Uttar Pradesh on March 31, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Vivek PAnsare on Thursday while addressing the media.

Two more accused identified as Ejaz Abdul Kareem Chaudhary and Anand Raju alias Rajwa are still wanted in the case. “We have been able to solve eight house break-in cases with the arrest of these four accused. Among the arrested Panchal used to do the recce and find which house has no tenants by keeping a close watch. Once he identified the target house, he would call his partners who would be stay put at various places in Mumbai and Thane. These row houses are located next to a garden in Vashi which makes it easy to keep a watch just by taking a stroll in the garden,” said Assistant police inspector Prashant Tayade from Vashi police station. Till now, police has recovered valuables worth ₹30.17 lakh from the accused and the accused have been remanded to police custody till April 8. The accused have a criminal record in Gujaray, Rajasthan, and Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad in Maharashtra.

