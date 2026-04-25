MUMBAI: The civic education committee is opposing the public private partnership (PPP) model in the BMC’s school education department. Under this policy, six plots owned by the BMC reserved for schools are proposed to be given to private school operators.

Inviting pvt players to run schools on BMC land draws flak

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After a detailed discussion, committee chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar urged the civic administration keep the policy on hold and submit information about the model.

The issue was raised during a committee meeting by BJP corporator Rohan Rathod from Ward No 68. He said there is a need to review the PPP model, as it allows private organisations to use BMC land to build and run schools.

“We need clarity on how much revenue the BMC will earn and what control it will have over school managements once the land is given,” he said. Rathod also questioned the timing of the policy, pointing out that it was introduced in December and asked why the administration did not wait for the committee to discuss it before moving forward.

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC has identified six schools – Kanya Shala in Malad, Mahim BMC School, Malad Dhanjiwadi School, MHB Urdu School in Malad, Vakola BMC School and Thakur Village BMC School – to be brought under the PPP model. Five have already received a response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC has identified six schools – Kanya Shala in Malad, Mahim BMC School, Malad Dhanjiwadi School, MHB Urdu School in Malad, Vakola BMC School and Thakur Village BMC School – to be brought under the PPP model. Five have already received a response. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rathod said the BMC would receive around ₹83,000 per month from each school, which he described as very low for land in Mumbai. The BMC would get only 3% of the school’s revenue, which again means public land is being offered at low rates, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathod said the BMC would receive around ₹83,000 per month from each school, which he described as very low for land in Mumbai. The BMC would get only 3% of the school’s revenue, which again means public land is being offered at low rates, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other members spoke up in support. Varsha Tembulkar said there is no clarity on fee regulation in these private-run schools. She said if private schools are allowed on BMC land, then children from middle-class families should also be able to afford education there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other members spoke up in support. Varsha Tembulkar said there is no clarity on fee regulation in these private-run schools. She said if private schools are allowed on BMC land, then children from middle-class families should also be able to afford education there. {{/usCountry}}

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Shiv Sena (UBT) members Pramod Sawant and Ankit Prabhu also opposed the policy. Prabhu said the BMC already runs schools under different boards, and teachers work hard to deliver results. Hence, the civic body should continue running its own schools instead of handing over land to private players.

Education committee chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar directed the administration to answer all the members’ questions at the next meeting and to halt any action on the policy until then.

The committee also discussed the matter of illegal municipal schools. At present, there are 164 such schools, including informal learning centres and classes being run in chawls in low-income neighbourhoods, for several years. Corporator Neil Somaiya said criminal cases should be filed against those running these so-called schools. He pointed out that some have even violated environmental rules, including construction on mangrove land.

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Members including Pramod Sawant, Yogita Koli and Varsha Tembulkar called for strict steps. Shirwadkar said that although notices are issued regularly, no real action follows. She said the future of many children studying in these schools is at risk and asked the administration to submit a report on action to be taken.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prachi Jambhekar informed the committee that a proposal regarding 48 of these schools is pending with the state government. She also said that some secondary schools among them have recognition.

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