Iqbal Singh Chahal denies visiting I-T dept after pictures of notice goes viral on social media

The notice is in circulation but I have not visited the I-T office even once. These notices come and get answered at appropriate lower levels, says Iqbal Singh Chahal
July 14, 2020: Iqbal Singh Chahal, takes charge as the New BMC Commissioner on May 8, 2020.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 09:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday said that he has not visited the office of the Income Tax (I-T) department after images of a ‘notice’ issued to him by the I-T department went viral on social media. Chahal shared, “The notice is in circulation but I have not visited the I-T office even once. These notices come and get answered at appropriate lower levels.”

According to the notice, the I-T department had asked Chahal to appear at the Scindia House Office on March 10, 2022 at 11:30am, in connection with the ongoing case against Yashwant Jadhav, former Shiv Sena corporator and former chairperson of the standing committee in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Besides this, the notice also mentioned that earlier on February, 25, the I-T department had carried out search and seizure operation on a senior BMC official and few private contractors and have sought information including role of all the BMC employees and other corporator members that have been members or related with the standing committee since, April 1, 2018 till date.

The notice also sought details of the tenders that were floated during the specified time period along with the details of contractors to whom each of these tenders have been awarded along with bills of payment that were made to the contractors and explanation on procedure of releasing payments and verification of completed works.

Earlier this month, Chahal had filed an official police complaint against a Twitter user after the user in his tweets claimed that Chahal has received notices from the I-T department in connection with Jadhav’s case.

