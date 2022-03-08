IS Chahal holds monsoon review meeting on first day as BMC administrator

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the administrator for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the five-year term of the elected representatives of the present Shiv Sena-led government ended on Monday.

On the first day as administrator, Chahal held a special meeting with additional commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners and department heads in BMC regarding monsoon preparedness. This is the first time since 1984 that an administrator has been appointed for Mumbai, as the end of the term of elected representatives did not coincide with fresh elections.

During the review meeting, Chahal directed various departments to undertake monsoon preparedness work on time. While the roads department has been directed to finish all ongoing road work before May 15, the BEST has been asked to stay vigilant regarding electric supply during rains.

Chahal also directed the civic administration to coordinate with MMRDA for ongoing metro work vis-a-vis monsoon and waterlogging.

An update will be periodically given regarding desilting of stormwater drains, management at waterlogging spots, pruning of trees for monsoon, among other work.

According to Section 6 of the MMC Act, the term of the BMC’s general body ends after five years. According to Section 6A of the MMC Act, the five-year term-end of the general body automatically dissolves all statutory bodies in the BMC, the post of Mayor, and marks the end of the term of elected representatives.

Financial and administrative duties carried out by the various statutory bodies of the BMC, such as the standing committee are to be carried out by the administrator.