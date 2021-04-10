Isolation railway coaches on standby for Covid-19 patients in Mumbai

Railway officials on Friday said that isolation railway coaches for Covid-19 patients in the city have been kept on standby. In case of non-availability of bed in the city, the railway authorities will provide the isolation coaches on demand from the state government.

Around 153 isolation coaches for Mumbai are presently available with the Central and Western Railway, of which 128 coaches are available with the Western Railway (WR) and 25 with Central Railway (CR).

The coaches can facilitate nearly 3,600 patients at one time. Each coach can accommodate nearly 24 patients. The coaches are also equipped with medical oxygen. The isolation coaches are generally used for patients with mild symptoms.

“We have appraised the state government regarding the isolation coaches. We have not yet received any demand from the government. The coaches will be ready within 24 hours after the state government asks for them,” said GVL Satya Kumar, divisional railway manager, WR.

The coaches were not used in Maharashtra last year but were made available to other states including Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. The coaches are deployed only on the request of the state government.

The Indian Railways had, in 2020, converted more than 5,000 railway coaches into isolation units for covid-19 patients. Of these, over 800 coaches were provided to CR and WR.

The coaches were converted at cost of ₹2 lakh and will be stationed at the designated railway stations. There will be no movement of the trains from the railway station where they are stationed.